Haikyu Movie Sets Release Date With First Trailer, Poster

Haikyu!! is coming to an end with a two movie project taking on the last half of Haruichi Furudate's original manga, and the first Haikyu!! movie coming our way has set its first release date with its first trailer and poster! Haikyu!! ended its TV anime run with four seasons under its belt, and while fans had suspected it would be returning for Season 5 someday, it was surprisingly announced instead that the anime would be coming to an end with two new movies planned as part of the Haikyu!! FINAL project. The first of which is hitting theaters across Japan starting in 2024.

Haikyu!! FINAL has revealed the first trailer and poster for the first of the two new movies, Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump, that will be adapting the highly anticipated rematch between Karasuno and Nekoma that got teased at the end of Season 4. Hitting theaters across Japan on February 16th, 2024, the trailer for the movie shows off the first look at this Nationals match in motion as fans look forward to seeing how this movie gets us one step closer to the end. You can check out the Haikyu!! movie's trailer in the video above, and can find the poster below.

What to Know for Haikyuu's Anime Finale

Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump is the first of the two new movies bringing the Haikyu anime franchise to an end. It was originally announced that this project would be depicting the "next" and "final" stories, and considering how much room there is to cover left in Haruichi Furudate's manga from this point on it's going to be interesting to see what the next movie adapts from the final arcs. Releasing on February 16th, 2024, the new movie will be featuring a returning voice cast from the Haikyuu!! TV anime series.

Susumu Mitsunaka returns from the Haikyuu!! anime to serve as director and screenwriter for Production I.G., Takahiro Kishida has been set as character designer, and Takahiro Chiba will serve as chief animation director. No international release plans have been revealed as of this writing, so if you wanted to catch up with Haikyu's anime before it ends you can find the TV series now streaming with HIDIVE and Crunchyroll.

