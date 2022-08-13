Haikyu Will End With Two-Part Final Films

Haikyu has been spending 2022 mostly celebrating its tenth anniversary via a number of announcements spread out over the year. Now, arguably the biggest announcement has been revealed as the volleyball-centric anime series will come to a close with two "final films", as the franchise has released a new trailer, poster, as well as new information for the grand finale of the anime adaptation. While this places a potential season five in question, the series is looking to make its curtain call in a grand fashion.

The Official Twitter Account for Haikyu shared a new teaser for the final two movies of the franchise that has grown to become one of the fan-favorite anime series that focuses on sports, using the game of volleyball to help sell its characters to fans of the medium:

The final two films will see Toho and Production IG return to the series to finish out the story of Hinata and his teammates, along with the original cast behind the first four seasons of the series. A specific release date for the movies wasn't revealed alongside the new teaser trailer, though a "kick-off event" will take place in August of next year, meaning we're at least one year away from seeing the finale of Haikyu.

Haikyu brought its manga to an end in 2020, though there is plenty of ground for these two movies to cover following the end of the fourth season if there's no fifth season in the works.

All the current seasons of Haikyu can be seen on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service offering the following official description for one of the biggest sports anime:

"Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

Are you sad to see Haikyu's anime drawing to an end?