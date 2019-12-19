New Haikyuu Season 4 Key Visual Surfaces Online

Haikyuu remains at the top of its game thanks to its loyal fans. It has been several years since the sports anime put out a new season, but fans never lost hope in Hinata. Now, the Karasuno gang is slated to return to TV early next year, and it is celebrating with a brand-new poster.

Over on Twitter, the key visual surfaced after content creator Yonkou Productions gave netizens a peek at it. The promo is meant to hype Haikyuu: To The Top, and it features several fan-favorites.

As you can see below, the Haikyuu poster features Hinata at the front with his arms crossed over his chest. The protagonist is dressed in his usual Karasuno outfit, and Hinata is joined by two of his teammates. To the right, fans can find Kageyama who has his back turned to fans and a volleyball in hand. The character in the back is none other than Tsukishima.

Of course, the three Karasuno players are not on their own. They are joined by players in the background from other schools. These are the teams Karasuno will have to take down in season four, but Hinata has a bit of business to take care of first. After all, Kageyama and Tsukishima were invited to a sports camp, so there is no way Hinata isn’t going to seek out some training of his own.

If you are eager to check out this new season, Haikyuu: To The Top is slated to hit TV in early 2020. There are only a few weeks separating fans from the show, so you better binge Haikyuu’s past seasons fast!

Haikyuu!! To The Top is currently slated to premiere January 10th in Japan. Production I.G. will be producing the new season and the season has revealed its synopsis. It reads as such, “National Spring High School Volleyball Tournament, Miyagi Prefecture Preliminary Qualifiers: The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy. While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them.