Hayley Atwell Updates Upcoming Lara Croft Role in Tomb Raider Series (Exclusive)

Hayley Atwell is known for playing Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she recently returned to voice Captain Carter in the second season of Marvel's What If...? Atwell's Captain Carter has become the main character of the animated Marvel series, and Atwell recently spoke about her hopes for the character's future. If you're a fan of Atwell's voice work, you're in luck, because she will soon be voicing another iconic character: Lara Croft. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is an upcoming anime that is currently scheduled to premiere on Netflix this year. During a Spotlight Interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Atwell shared an update about the upcoming series.

"The scripts are so good and they're so fun," Atwell shared. "And I think also I got so much practice and preparation for how to sustain the level of activity and energy with just your voice by playing Captain Carter in this way, that it set me in good stead for going, 'This is how you, as a voiceover what it takes, for you to be confined in a small space and not seen, but totally rely on the voice to tell this story and wake up other people's imaginations.' So yeah, one thing helped feed the other for sure."

What Is Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft About?

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is currently scheduled to premiere on Netflix this year, but the streaming site has yet to confirm a release date. With animation produced by Powerhouse Animation, the Tomb Raider animated series will star Hayley Atwell (Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) as Lara Croft, Allen Maldonado (Heels, The Wonder Years) as Zip, and Earl Baylon will be reprising his role as Jonah Maiava from the games.

Square Enix previously shared a description of the series, which you can read here: "Picking up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider videogame Survivor trilogy as told in 2013's Tomb Raider, 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the animated series will chart the globetrotting heroine's next chapter as she takes on the role of the iconic tomb raider that she is destined to become. Twenty-five years after her first game appeared, Lara continues to explore new territory."

Stay tuned for more updates about Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. You can watch Phase Zero's full interview with Atwell here.