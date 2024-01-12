Hayley Atwell Talks MCU, Captain Carter, and What If..? | Phase Zero Spotlight

Following the Season 2 of Marvel's What If..? series, ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast played host to a special Spotlight episode with the actor behind one of the show's main protagonists, Hayley Atwell. Atwell joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: The First Avenger before going on to appear in hear own Agent Carter series on television and return in projects such as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, on the heels of a truly breakout role in 2023's Mission: Impossible film, Atwell remains in the Marvel family as the voice of Captain Carter in What If..? on Disney+.

Phase Zero's new Spotlight episode covered much of Atwell's Marvel work, with a focus on the recent What If..? Season 2. "I think it's not so much that I learned anything new from her, but I think maybe the audience get to just see her act out how competent she is. If we see her in the action world and that story, it was very much sort of, she was the adult in the room that was also kind of frustrated because there's so much she couldn't do," Atwell said of her experience. "I always kind of thought, all human beings, we have so much potential in us for so much more than often the circumstances will allow us to explore that this animation version, this What If..? was a great celebration of that. What if we put her in this kind of world where she was not only physically competent and capable, but she was giving the opportunities to really have fun? And I think it shows in the fact that given more power, she uses it really well. I think it really suits her."

Phase Zero's Spotlight episode with Hayley Atwell surrounding What If..? Season 2 can be watched in its entirety in the video above. Links to Phase Zero can be found below:

