Max Marks Launch Without an Adult Swim Staple

It looks like HBO Max is out and the era of Max has begun. Today marks the start of the streaming services rebrand under the watch of Warner Bros. Discovery. A new slew of viewing options are now available to fans, but sadly, it seems Max has gone live without a favorite Adult Swim series.

The update comes from animation watchdogs who noticed Max launched today without Space Ghost Coast to Coast. The animated series exited HBO Max just before the site converted its branding. Luckily, the team at Adult Swim saw this move coming, so you can watch all of Space Ghost Coast to Coast on its main website.

Of course, this is not the only Adult Swim show to face the axe ahead of the Max move. Yesterday, reports confirmed Metalocalypse faced the same fate as all but one episode was removed from the service. Adult Swim migrated all of the show's episodes to its official website, so you can watch the dark comedy there in a 24/7 stream.

For those curious about the removals, well – it most likely comes down to licensing. These series are popular Adult Swim picks with fans, but the move from HBO Max to Max has come with casualties. Sadly, more could be on the way as the branding shift solidifies, so users will want to keep an eye out for any more changes.

As for Space Ghost Coast to Coast, you can always binge the series through the Adult Swim website or Hulu if you have a subscription. Otherwise, the animated comedy can be found digitally through Amazon Prime, Apple, and more. For more information on Space Ghost Coast to Coast, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"This animated talk show is hosted by not-so-superhero Space Ghost and set in deep space. The show is often disrupted by bandleader Zorak and director-producer Moltar who both work for Space Ghost as punishment for their crimes. The show's celebrity guests are live-action."

What do you think about this latest Max slight? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.