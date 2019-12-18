Netflix Announces He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Series

Netflix is going all in He-Man. The streaming service today announced that it is teaming with Mattel for He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, a new CG-animated series. This is in addition to the 2D-animated Masters of the Universe: Revelation being developed by Kevin Smith as a continuation of the original Masters of the Universe television series. The synopsis for the new series reads, “On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe! The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all. In the end, who will become Master of the Universe?”

The new series will be produced by Mattel Television with Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond), and Rob David (Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as executive producers. The series is being developed by Rob David.

Emmy-winner Jeff Matsuda (The Batman, TMNT) and Susan Corbin (Voltron) are also on board as producers. Bryan Q Miller (Arrow, Smallville, Sleepy Hollow) is story editor. Animation services are by House of Cool and CGCG (Trollhunters).

“Masters of the Universe is one of the most iconic global franchises of all time, with a 30-year history and a passionate fan base,” said Fred Soulie, Mattel’s Senior Vice President of Content Distribution and Business Development. “The entire team at Mattel is excited to introduce the world of He-Man to a new generation and, together with the talented team at Netflix, to reimagine the classic characters in a way that appeals to kids and families today, while also resonating with the fans who grew up with them.”

This new series is all part of a major push by Mattel to revitalize the Masters of the Universe series. In Fall 2020, Mattel will also release a new Masters of the Universe comic book series from DC Comics, a new toy line based on the original from the 1980s, and there are still plans for the Masters of the Universe movie reboot. There are rumors that Sony Pictures, which is producing the film, may sell it to Netflix. With now three Masters of the Universe franchise series on the streaming series — He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Masters of the Universe: Revelations, and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power — Netflix is looking more and more like the one-stop service for all your Eternian needs.