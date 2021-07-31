Masters of the Universe: Kevin Smith and Mark Hamill Tease What's Next for Skeletor in Part 2

✖

Kevin Smith and Mark Hamill teased what's coming next for Skeletor in Masters of the Universe: Revelation in Part 2! After much anticipation, the first part of Kevin Smith and Mattel Television's new Masters of the Universe series finally debuted on Netflix and revealed just how much things have changed since the original Filmation produced animated series from the 1980s. This was especially true for the main duo at the center of it all, He-Man and Skeletor. The two of them might not have played a huge role in the first part, but when they did arrive it was huge.

Mark Hamill took over as the voice of Skeletor for the series, and he'll be ushering a new era for Skeletor following the final moments of Masters of the Universe: Revelation's first part. This means that he'll be heading into a major new phase with the second part of the series, and both Smith and Hamill dropped some mysterious teases as to what's next from the villain in the second part of the series. There are some major spoilers below, so make sure you're all caught up!

ok, so you've watched MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION. here's showrunner Kevin Smith to answer all your biggest questions about that ending (and tease what comes next) pic.twitter.com/LamKNdKmeH — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 26, 2021

First as teased in a special video for Netflix about the final moments of the series, Kevin Smith had teased that Part 2 of the series would be picking up immediately after the first part and deal with all the characters we have seen thus far. As for what comes next for Skeletor after becoming a Master of the Universe, "He becomes what we call in the [writer's] room, Skelegod. Something he's dreamed about for 40 years, but you gotta be careful what you wish for, kids. Kids, I cannot wait for you folks to see the next five episodes."

Hamill added to this mystery during the special Masters of the Universe: Revelation after show, Revelations, released by Netflix, "What people should expect is Skeletor absolutely obsessed with obtaining his goals. Those don't change." So while these aren't particularly meaty teases, it does promise we'll be seeing a lot more of Skeletor in the next phase of the series.

