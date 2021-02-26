New He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Figures Revealed

✖

The next few years could be quite big for He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise, and Mattel recently showed off a bit of what they have coming down the pike for the franchise at their Virtual Analyst Day Meeting. During the call, presentations were made for several new Masters of the Universe projects, including the new Masters of the Universe Masterverse figures. These will be in a 7-inch scale, heavily articulated, and will come with swappable hands and a variety of accessories, and we got our first look at figures for He-Man, Battle Cat, Skeletor, and Evil Lyn, and you can check out all of them in the image below, but there's more to get hyped about (via Toyark).

We also got our first look at the new He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoon that is slated to come to Netflix. The cartoon is in a CGI style, and Mattel revealed the first look at He-Man and Battle Cat's design from the series. It's definitely a stylized take on the franchise, but man that Battle Cat looks amazing, so I'm not complaining.

(Photo: Mattel)

You can check out your first look at the new cartoon below.

Last but not least we got our first look at the Battle Cat Mega Construx set, and you can check him out and Mattel's reveal of all three in the quotes from the presentation below.

(Photo: Mattel)

“But the blockbuster news of 2021 will be the return of Masters of the Universe. Last year we set the stage with the launch of special action figures and a truly awesome Castle Grayskull targeting fans and collectors. Adding cultural relevance, we collaborated with legendary artist and pop culture icon, Madsaki for a limited-edition collection through Mattel Creations that sold out in minutes.

(Photo: Mattel)

And this year we go all the way. 2021 will be the first time the franchise has been supported with episodic content in nearly twenty years. And now it’s getting two separate series on Netflix. The first, legendary filmmaker Kevin Smith’s contemporary reimagining, is called Masters of the Universe: Revelation and it already has incredible buzz. Here’s a peek at what’s coming… And we’ll follow this with a new animated series, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe – a fun reboot for kids, bringing in a whole new generation of enthusiasts.

Masters of the Universe has been a top priority since we began leveraging our catalog IP – and we’ve done it right. We’ve built tremendous anticipation and buzz among the many loyal fans of the franchise. We have world-class talent co-creating with us.”

