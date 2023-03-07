Hellboy Creator Draws Devilman Crossover

Devilman Crybaby is filled with terrifying supernatural creatures which makes it fit right in with the characters of the Hellboy universe. While we have yet to see an official crossover between these two franchises, the creator of Hellboy, Mike Mignola, took the opportunity to imagine what it would look like if these two devil hunters worked side by side. While Devilman might not have a project on the horizon, the demon killer with the big right hand has a new film in the works, Hellboy: The Crooked Man, so Hellboy fans should be hyped.

Mike Mignola's Hellboy has garnered three live-action films with the first two starring Pacific Rim's Ron Perlman and the 2019 Hellboy starring Stranger Things' David Harbor. A new film has been confirmed to be in the works titled Hellboy: The Crooked Man which will take an older comic book story and give it an "R-rated folklore vibe". Hellboy: The Crooked Man was originally a mini-series from Dark Horse Comics that landed in 2008. The film will see Jack Kesy starring as the supernatural superhero and is touting itself as a romp in the 1950s that is looking to lean further into the horror side of the series.

A Crooked Man/Devil

Artist Mike Mignola took the opportunity to share this new crossover art that once again sees him taking on Hellboy prior to his Crooked Man return, while also showing off his skills when it comes to the bloody anime figure known as Devilman:

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Devilman Crybaby on Netflix, here's the official description of the brutal anime series: "With demons reawakened and humanity in turmoil, a sensitive demon-boy is led into a brutal, degenerate war against evil by his mysterious friend."

The ending to Devilman Crybaby might put to shame anything that we'll see in Hellboy: The Crooked Man in terms of horror and supernatural carnage as the world itself is torn apart and the vast majority of humanity is wiped out as celestial beings collide. Devilman first appeared in 1972 so the supernatural superhero has long been a part of anime culture and might eventually return to the small screen to rip and tear.

