Devilman Crybaby Director Masaaki Yuasa Announces New Anime

If you’ve seen Netflix’s Devilman: Crybaby, you know that it is an anime franchise that is not for the feint of heart. About as nihilistic as an anime can possibly be, the demon soaked world of Devilman follows the story of the titular character attempting to end the monstrous threat that is facing the world and doesn’t always manage to succeed. Now, the director of the series, Masaaki Yuasa, is entering a brand new apocalyptic property with an anime adaptation of the novel: Japan Sinks 2020! If you haven’t heard of this franchise before, rest assured, it’s exactly what it sounds like.

Twitter User OtakuCalendarJp shared the news that the Devilman director would be tackling this nihilistic novel which was originally written by Sakyo Komatsu in 1973, focusing on the story of citizens of Japan attempting to escape their sinking city:

Masaaki Yuasa directs “Japan Sinks 2020” (Nihon Chinbotsu) on Netflix. It’s based on a disaster novel written by Sakyo Komatsu (1973). pic.twitter.com/6bJEUcQ9Qj — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) October 9, 2019

The basic premise of Japan Sinks 2020 follows a group of scientists that are desperately attempting to convince their government that a disaster is coming. Of course, the government doesn’t listen and calamity befalls all those unlucky enough to be in Japan when disaster strikes. The series will premiere next year with ten episodes on the Netflix’s streaming service, promising an anime franchise that is just as apocalyptic as Devilman, if not more so.

Again, we cannot say enough how nihilistic Devilman: Crybaby is and how perfect of a choice that makes Yuasa for this upcoming project. Devilman is one of the most “feel bad” anime series that we’ve ever witnessed but it is most definitely worth your time.

Will you be checking out Japan Sinks 2020 when it arrives next year on Netflix? What did you think about Devilman: Crybaby? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and apocalyptic anime series that crush your soul!

For those unfamiliar with Devilman, first created by Go Nagai, the series follows Akira Fudo, a young over achieving student without a violent bone in his body. When Yokai, who had been banned by God into an alternate dimension, began crossing over into the human realm, Akira fuses with the Devil Amon, and becomes Devilman. After fusing with Amon, Akira realizes that controlling the power isn’t as easy as he hoped.

Nagai’s original manga started its run in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1972, and an anime series was produced by Toei Animation and ran for 39 episodes. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga for its English release, and the series has spwaned numerous anime specials, and live-action films.