Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Anime Drops Yuzuriha Poster

It won't be long now before Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku makes its big debut. The team at MAPPA will soon move from Attack on Titan to Yuji Kaku's hit series ahead of its spring release. Now, the Hell's Paradise anime has dropped a new poster, and this key visual highlights Yuzuriha in all her deadly glory.

As you can see below, the Hell's Paradise poster puts Yuzuriha front and center. Dressed in a form-fitting black uniform, the ninja is arms with a sword and kunai. With her purple hair pulled back, fans can get a clear look at the heroine's slim features, and Yuzuriha is sporting a number of ninja tools around her waist.

Hells Paradise: YUZURIHA Character Visual.



Airs April 1, 2023; Studio MAPPA pic.twitter.com/qMA9QKgram — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) March 6, 2023

Of course, it is hardly surprising to see the Hell's Paradise heroine so prepared. We already know the ninja may be self-centered, but she is incredibly stealthy and deadly. The Hell's Paradise manga made sure to impress her lethal skills to the world, and our protagonist Gabimaru knows how dangerous it can be to cross the kunoichi.

If you have not been given the chance to read Hell's Paradise, you have time to catch up on the dark fantasy before it goes live. Kaku published the manga back in January 2018, and the series ran its course in a few years as it wrapped in January 2021. The Shonen Jump comic has since been licensed by Studio MAPPA for an anime, and the show is slated to debut in Japan on April 1st. For those wanting to know more about the Hell's Paradise anime and manga, you can find everything you need to know in its official synopsis below:

"Gabimaru the Hollow is one of the most vicious assassins ever to come out of the ninja village of Iwagakure. He's ruthlessly efficient, but a betrayal results in him being handed a death sentence. He has only one hope-in order to earn his freedom, he must travel to a long-hidden island and recover an elixir that will make the shogun immortal. Failure is not an option. On this island, heaven and hell are just a hair's breadth away."

What do you think about this latest look at Hell's Paradise ahead of its spring launch? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.