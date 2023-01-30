Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Reveals New Cast Members

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku is one of the many major anime hitting our screens later this year, and now the series is beefing up the cast for the new anime with some new additions! The anime adaptation taking on Yuji Kaku's now complete manga series is one of the many projects Studio MAPPA has on their plate over the course of 2023, and thus it's garnered a ton of attention as to how it could work out. With a scheduled release later this Spring, the anime has begun to reveal more of what fans can expect to see in action.

This includes some new names joining the cast as well. Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku has announced new additions including the likes of Chikahiro Kobayashi as Yamada Asaemon Shion, Yusuke Kobayashi as Yamada Asaemon Tenza, Makoto Koichi as Nurugai, and Daiki Yamashita as Yamada Asaemon Senta. Celebrating these new cast additions is a special new trailer showing off the character designs for each of them that you can check out below:

What to Expect for Hell's Paradise's Anime Debut

These new additions to the cast join the previously confirmed Chiaki Kobayashi as Gabimaru, Yumiri Hanamori as Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, Ryohei Kimura as Aza Chobei, Kensho Ono as Yamada Asaemon Toma, Rie Takahashi as Yuzuriha, Tetsu Inada as Tamiya Gantetsusai, and Aoi Ichikawa as Yamada Asaemon Fuchi. Scheduled for a release some time in April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside its premiere in Japan.

As for what to expect from Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, they tease the new series as such, "The Edo period is nearing its end. Gabimaru, a shinobi formerly known as the strongest in Iwagakure who is now a death row convict, is told that he will be acquitted and set free if he can bring back the Elixir of Life from an island that is rumored to be the Buddhist pure land Sukhavati. In hopes of reuniting with his beloved wife, Gabimaru heads to the island along with the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri. Upon arriving there, they encounter other death row convicts in search of the Elixir of Life... as well as a host of unknown creatures, eerie manmade statues, and the hermits who rule the island. Can Gabimaru find the Elixir of Life on this mysterious island and make it back home alive?"

Will you be checking out Hell's Paradise when the anime premieres this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!