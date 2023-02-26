Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Shares New Trailer: Watch

Are you ready for the next season of anime to begin? If so, you better get familiar with Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku. The hit series by Yuji Kaku will make its way to television this year, and a brand-new trailer just went live showing us all what Studio MAPPA will do with the project.

As you can see below, the new trailer for Hell's Paradise is gorgeous to a fault. We can see many of the manga's main heroes in this clip, and Gabimaru the Hollow is key among them. The assassin is seen showing out in several fight scenes, and he's just on elf several fighters vying for freedom in this trailer.

Of course, the reel also dropped some new details about the series. We were given a peek at the anime's theme song by Ringo Shina and Millennium Parade. The pair teamed up on the title track "Work", and fans will be able to hear the whole thing soon. After all, Hell's Paradise is slated to hit television on April 1st.

If you are not familiar with Hell's Paradise, you should know the series is ongoing under Kaku at Shonen Jump. The manga is one of the publishing house's top supernatural titles. So if you want to know more about the series, you can find the official synopsis for Hell's Paradise below:

"Gabimaru the Hollow is one of the most vicious assassins ever to come out of the ninja village of Iwagakure. He's ruthlessly efficient, but a betrayal results in him being handed a death sentence. He has only one hope-in order to earn his freedom, he must travel to a long-hidden island and recover an elixir that will make the shogun immortal. Failure is not an option. On this island, heaven and hell are just a hair's breadth away."

What do you think about this latest look at Hell's Paradise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.