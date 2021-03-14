John Wick's Derek Kolstad Gushes Over Hellsing Adaptation, Splinter Cell Anime

✖

Anime hasn't always gotten the best treatment in Hollywood, but there are creators trying to change that narrative these days. With Alita: Battle Angel having fared well with fans, other projects have been lined up for Cowboy Bebop, One Piece, and more. Now, it seems like Netflix and Amazon are going all in on anime, and writer Derek Kolstad could not be happier to be part of the journey.

Recently, ComicBook.com got the chance to speak with Kolstad after news went live about his role with Hellsing. Amazon is developing a live-action adaptation of the hit manga with Kolstad set to pen it. And when asked about the project, the writer admitted he's been a fan of Hellsing for ages.

"Dude, my brother, when he was just post-college, introduced me to the [Hellsing] anime series and I was just blown away at the creativity, I had never seen a character like that. And honestly, when you talk about dream project, that is one, man. I can't wait to get my teeth into that," Kolstad said.

The writer also took a moment to mention his other anime-centric gig in the works. Netflix has tapped the John Wick writer to pen its anime series based on Splinter Cell. Kolstad will help bring the series to life as an executive producer, and Kolstad mentioned the gig just before his chat about Hellsing. It is clear the writer has a true love of anime, and his genuine passion should make fans feel confident in where these projects are heading. So if you were feeling nervous about the adaptations, well - you can breathe a sigh of relief now.

