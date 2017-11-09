Here’s The Most Exciting Hero Anime Series You Should Suit Up For
In the U.S, moviegoers and TV buffs have an endless supply of superhero series to dig their teeth into. Not only do networks like The CW air a slew of adapted dramas, but big-time companies like Marvel Studios are never short on superhero films. From Iron Man to Wonder Woman, the west has never been short when it comes to superheroes.
And, over in Japan, the market is doing just as well.
From Super Sentai and beyond, Japan has a long list of native superheroes who could go toe-to-toe with Marvel and DC icons. As of late, many of Japan's biggest heroes have found themselves revived as nostalgia comes around full circle. With series like Dragon Ball Super making waves around the world, anime has been a go-to place to explore some dicey superhero stories, and some shows have stood out as must-sees.
Here at ComicBook, we are taking the time to introduce fans to the most exciting superhero anime series to date. Whether you like all-out action or a bit of parody, these shows will have what you are looking for. And, if you are not careful, you might just find yourself become a faithful sidekick to some of these outlandish action heroes.
Sailor Moon
Created in 1991, Sailor Moon stands as the ideal image of a female superhero. Many fans fell for the intergalactic princess' clumsy charms decades ago, but the legacy of Sailor Moon still lives on today. With a recent remake under its belt, Sailor Moon follows the life of a young girl named Usagi Tsukino as she fawns over boys and struggles with school. However, her life is turned upside-down when she receives a magical brooch which turns her into a magical girl. After Usagi learns she's destined to become an interstellar hero known as Sailor Moon, the girl trains to fight evil by moonlight with her growing group of sailor scouts. And, of course, the story wouldn't be complete without Usagi falling for a strange masked vigilante known as Tuxedo Mask.
One Punch Man
If parody is more your style, then One Punch Man is the show for you. Created in 2009, the series began as an indie webcomic in Japan before Shueisha commissioned a manga take on the hilarious series. The story follows a young, bald man named Saitama as the apathetic hero lives in a crazy world filled with calamity. Settled in a metropolis which is constantly under attack, Saitama hopes of joining the Hero Association as he grows older, but that dream eventually shifts. After training for so long, Saitama discovers he can destroy any foe with a single punch and the hero grows bored of battle. Still, One Punch Man doesn't give up hope so easily. The man teams up with a sidekick named Genos as the mismatched pair continue to fight, gain the public's trust, and hopefully find a villain who can challenge Saitama for real.
Tiger & Bunny
When it comes to superhero anime series, no one can overlook Tiger & Bunny. For many, the title is the go-to example of how heroes should be handled in entertainment. The stunning story was created back in 2011, and it takes place in an alternate universe where superheroes have become a norm. Known as NEXT individuals, these superhuman heroes band together to form superhero companies which sponsor them. To keep the public entertained, these fighters appear on regularly scheduled reality shows like "Hero TV" which sees them fight in pre-ordained matches. The series tells the story of veteran hero Kotetsu T. Kaburagi and his rookie partner Barnaby Brooks Jr. as they work to win a season 'King of Heroes' award. However, their goal is marred by the differing takes on heroism, and a rogue NEXT villain only makes life harder for the two when innocent civilians begin to die.