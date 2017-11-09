Here’s The Most Exciting Hero Anime Series You Should Suit Up For

In the U.S, moviegoers and TV buffs have an endless supply of superhero series to dig their teeth into. Not only do networks like The CW air a slew of adapted dramas, but big-time companies like Marvel Studios are never short on superhero films. From Iron Man to Wonder Woman, the west has never been short when it comes to superheroes.

And, over in Japan, the market is doing just as well.

From Super Sentai and beyond, Japan has a long list of native superheroes who could go toe-to-toe with Marvel and DC icons. As of late, many of Japan's biggest heroes have found themselves revived as nostalgia comes around full circle. With series like Dragon Ball Super making waves around the world, anime has been a go-to place to explore some dicey superhero stories, and some shows have stood out as must-sees.

Here at ComicBook, we are taking the time to introduce fans to the most exciting superhero anime series to date. Whether you like all-out action or a bit of parody, these shows will have what you are looking for. And, if you are not careful, you might just find yourself become a faithful sidekick to some of these outlandish action heroes.