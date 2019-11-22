Hideo Kojima Reveals His Favorite Anime of 2019

Hideo Kojima has made some of the most talked about video games in the history of gaming. Just this year, after spending years hyping up his latest offering following his tenure with the company Konami, Death Stranding hit homes across the world. The game, which stars The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus, follows the character of Sam as he attempts to make deliveries across a dystopian United States to unite the country once again. Kojima is a huge fan of the world of movies and anime, taking the opportunity to reveal to the world what his favorite anime of 2019 this year.

Kojima recently stated that his favorite anime of the year was “Ride Your Wave“, an anime movie that follows two teenage romantics as they attempt to surf through the ocean as well as through death itself in a romantic supernatural tale that pulls on audiences’ heartstrings!

Ride Your Wave, from the animation studio of Fuji Animation Studio, released this year and follows the story of Hinako, a college student attempting to find her way in life. After meeting a fire fighter named Minato, the two begin a relationship that is unfortunately torn apart thanks to a rescue attempt gone wrong. With Minato drowning, Hinako finds herself with the strange ability to summon her lost love from the sea whenever she sings a particular song. The animated film follows the young woman as she tries to work her way through how to release her boyfriend’s spirit from the ocean, weaving a supernatural story that is definitely a worthwhile pick for animated film of the year.

Prior to the creation of Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima was known for his work with Konami on the popular game series of Metal Gear Solid. Following a super secret agent named Solid Snake, the series became a favorite for gamers across the world thanks not only to its gameplay, but also due to its intricate story telling and political undertones. When the creator and Konami had a falling out, Sony Entertainment was waiting in the wings and acquired Kojima’s numerous talents. Thus the first steps in the creation of Death Stranding began.

Death Stranding itself has been loved by some and hated by others due to its unorthodox structure and sometimes impenetrable story telling. We’ll have to see whether or not the game is ultimately successful, but you simply cannot understate the amount of hard work and thought that went into this recent gaming blockbuster.

What do you think of Hideo Kojima's pick for anime of the year? Have you had the opportunity to see Ride Your Wave?

