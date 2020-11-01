Crunchyroll's Onyx Equinox Trailer Goes Heavy on the Bloodshed

Crunchyroll's line of original anime series continues later this month with Onyx Equinox, and they debuted a bloody new trailer for the upcoming series. Unlike the previous Crunchyroll Original anime that have debuted thus far, Onyx Equinox will be a completely unique series that is not adapting a previously released manga or webcomic. This means much of what we can expect to see from this new series is shrouded in mystery, but that veil has been lifted slightly with the newest "Dark Trailer" released ahead of the series' premiere in just a few weeks.

Onyx Equinox will be debuting with Crunchyroll on Saturday, November 21st, and the newest trailer for the series gives us more of a peek into the Mesoamerican tale that will be playing out over the course of the series. As one would expect with the promise of a "dark" trailer, there's some violence! You can check it out in the video above!

Crunchyroll officially describes Onyx Equinox as such, "Onyx Equinox follows a young Aztec boy named Izel who is saved from death by the gods and is chosen to act as ‘humanity’s champion,’ forced to discard his apathy toward his fellow man and prove humanity’s potential on a journey that will take him across ancient Mesoamerica."

(Photo: Crunchyroll)

The cast for Onyx Equinox includes Olivia Brown as Izel, Sofia Alexander (who is also the creator of the new series) as Nelli, K'I'K, and Meque, Alejandro Vargas-Lugo as Yaotl, Carolina Ravassa as Zyanna, Patrick Pedrazza as Yun, Juan Arturo Maldonado as K'in, Kimberly Woods as Xanastaku, Arin Hanson as Tezcatlipoca, Fayna Sanchez as The Healer, Zeua Mendoza as Quetzalcoatl, and Castulo Guerra as Mictlantecuhtli.

The series will also be dubbed in Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German upon launch, and this new trailer gives us our best look at the story yet as the gods are now seeking more blood than ever from the humans and thus have resorted to taking it forcefully from their would be sacrifices. But what do you think of this newest trailer?

Curious to check out Onyx Equinox when it debuts later this month? What have you thought about Crunchyroll's new line of original series so far? What kinds of moments are you hoping to see from this series? How do you feel about its violence so far?