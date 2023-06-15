High School DxD May Not Be Over Yet

High School DxD might have wrapped up its anime five long years ago, but there's a chance that the anime might not be completely over yet. Ichiei Ishibumi and Miyama-Zero's original High School DxD light novel series has been a much longer work than many fans outside of Japan might be aware of. Not only did the light novels go on to end after 25 full volumes, but this only kicked off an official Shin High School DxD sequel series that went on long after that. But unfortunately it's been a much different case for the High School DxD anime adaptation.

High School DxD was a very popular anime adaptation among fans, and had gone through a few changes in between the third and fourth seasons reportedly due to creative differences behind the scenes. High School DxD Season 4 came and went without any word on a potential fifth season, but a recent report about a re-release for High School DxD Hero (Season 4's official title) on Blu-ray in Japan later this Summer has gotten fans wondering whether or not a potential High School DxD Season 5 could eventually arrive as a result.

(Photo: Passione)

Is High School DxD Season 5 Possible

High School DxD Season 3 was notably the final season produced under TNK, and more notably featured some material that was not from the original light novel releases. High School DxD Hero then finally released three years after the third season came to an end under studio Passione, and with a new creative team at the reigns. The premiere from this season walked back some of Season 3's final events with the canonical material from the light novels, but also came to an end without any potential sign of return.

There's definitely an interest in actually making new episodes as franchise producer Satoshi Motonaga expressed a desire to craft either a new season or a movie back in 2019. There's also been a call for support of the light novels to potentially show interest in a new season, and that could be what's happening with this upcoming re-release in Japan. It's a common practice to reissue home media releases after a while, but with anime's increased success in recent years, it could be a good mark for the anime to return.

As fans have also seen, it's never over for any potential anime franchise as long as there's interest. High School DxD has that fanbase, and while Season 5 might never actually exist, there's also a chance it still can. But are you hoping to see the anime return with new episodes someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!