High School DxD Cosplay Proves Why Akeno is the Queen

✖

One awesome High School DxD cosplay has brought the franchise back to the limelight and proves why Akeno Himejima carries her royally correct title of Queen! It's been four long years since the High School DxD graced our screens with its fourth season. Even then it was a tough road getting there as production had shifted to an entirely new studio and staff for that release. Unfortunately, the years have passed without any real update on a potential return for the anime but fans have still kept their love for the series alive through some pretty cool and unique ways.

Because while the anime's return is nowhere in sight, the characters from the series had become such steadfast favorites among fans through the four seasons so far that you'll likely find them on top of many fans' lists of favorites. This is especially true for the most notable heroines in the series overall, Akeno, as he stands tall together with Rias Gremory as her biggest base of support throughout each of her group's many major fights. Now artist @seracoss on Instagram has brought this devil to life through some cosplay that's just as queenlike. Check it out below:

There's no word on whether or not the High School DxD anime has a chance of coming back despite both the original light novel series being complete and a sequel already pretty far into its run. The producer is interested in bringing back the series as an anime or a movie someday, however, previously stating in an interview, "There is a possibility! So… please, wait for the brand new information. I wish to do it!...I personally want to do a movie, also. I want to, I have to do… more!"

If you wanted to check out High School DxD's anime run for yourself, you can now find all four seasons of the series streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. The series is officially described as such, "A war between heaven and hell is raging on Earth—and hormonal fury is raging in Issei's pants. Enter curvy redhead Rias. She's president of The Occult Research Club, a club that doesn't actually research the occult. They are the occult—and Rias is a Devil. If Issei can improve his mystical skills, he'll be able to help his hotter-than-hell master and her schoolgirl friends defeat their foes!"

What do you think? What did you think of High School DxD's anime run? Where does Akeno rank among your favorite heroines in the series? Where does she rank among your favorite characters overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about High School DxD and everything anime in the comments!