Hiro Mashima's Dead Rock Manga Launches Stateside

Hiro Mashima never rests, it seems. The manga creator has been in the game for ages now, and he has put out hit after hit. From Rave Master to Edens Zero, Mashima has readers wrapped around his finger, and he's nowhere near done. After all, the creator has a new manga out these days, and Dead Rock can now be read stateside!

The update comes from the team at Kodansha Comics directly. As it turns out, Dead Rock is now being simulpublished in the United States. The gift comes courtesy of KMANGA as Kodansha's new digital library has added Mashima's story for readers in English.

As you can imagine, fans of Mashima are eager to read Dead Rock. The fantasy shonen may be a limited series, but its supernatural flair has piqued the interest of readers. After all, Dead Rock tells the story of a young demon boy who wishes to join an elite devil academy known as Dead Rock. His dream to become the strongest demon in the land starts at the school, but of course, there are many other demons eager to take that crown.

If you are not familiar with Mashima's work, you can always start with Dead Rock. The series went live earlier this year to solid praise, after all. You can also check out any number of Mashima's other series as they can be read on KMANGA. Edens Zero is the latest series released by Mashima as the sci-fi tale is ongoing. Other hits like Fairy Tail are thriving thanks to sequels, and then throwback hits like Rave Master are completely done. So if you want more info on Mashima's main series, you can read up on them below before checking them out!

Rave Master: "The all-powerful Dark Stone -- a magical stone and ruler of the dark side -- awakes after a fifty-year-long respite and falls into the hands of Demon Card, an evil organization bent on world domination. Only one thing can resist the Dark Stone`s evil powers: a sacred stone called Rave. Demon Card dispatches an assassin after the Rave Master; a man called Shiba and the only living person with the power to use the sacred stone. Mortally wounded in the assault, Shiba is distressed to learn that he no longer has control over Rave. Will this mean that the world will pass over to the dark side?But wait! Shiba was not alone. Next to him stands a boy called Haru. Miraculously, the boy rekindles life in the sacred stone when he takes Rave in his hands and becomes its chosen successor. With his friends by his side Haru sets out on a quest to locate the other four remaining Raves that supposedly exist somewhere in the world. Only with these other sacred stones can the evil Demon Card -- more awesome a foe than ever could be imagined -- be finally vanquished."

Fairy Tail: "Lucy is a young, rebellious celestial wizard with a dream: to join Fairy Tail, the world's most rambunctious and powerful magical guild! When she happens to meet one of Fairy Tail's top wizards, he turns out to be not quite what she expected: a slob traveling with a flying cat. But the promise of adventure is real, and together they escape from pirates and a devious magician! Their next task: to steal a book from the evil wizard-killing Duke Everlue, and outsmart his death trap. Eccentric new friends join along the way in this lushly-drawn modern classic!"

Edens Zero: "At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion...And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos."

