Honkai Impact 3rd Anime Announced

When it comes to online gaming, few companies bring in the kind of traffic miHoYo does. Over the years, the company has built a firm catalog of hits including Genshin Impact as well as Tears of Themis. Of course, one of its biggest titles remains Honkai Impact 3rd, and it seems miHoYo is ready to give the hit role-player an anime adaptation.

The information comes straight from Honkai Impact 3rd as fans were told an anime special is on the way. According to reports, the two-part web anime will be released on January 20th in China to celebrate a big holiday. After all, the Chinese New Year has its own brand of celebrations, and this special Golden Courtyard will let our favorite fighters ring in the festivities.

For those keeping up with Honkai Impact 3rd, this anime is not the first to tackle the series though it could be the first canon one. No word has been given on where this New Years' web anime will fit in the canon, and the game's last two shows were never made official. The first, which was titled Cooking With Valkyries, was a slice-of-life cooking anime released on Bilibili in 2020 before a second show was released the following year. The new show ELF Academy ran for ten episodes, and if you like manga, Honkai Impact 3rd has you covered. The series has its own manhua, and it gives more details on the miHoYo game's lore.

Clearly, this big project has fans excited, and it is far from the only anime miHoYo is developing. Not long ago, headlines went viral after Genshin Impact announced it was working on a full-blown anime with ufotable, the studio behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. So far, no details have been released regarding the adaptation, but Genshin Impact's massive fanbase is eager to see how the project goes.

