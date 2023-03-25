New Horimiya Anime Announced for 2023

Fans have been hoping to see Horimiya Season 2 for a while despite the Horimiya anime wrapping up its main story, but thankfully those hopes have kept the fires alive as Horimiya will be returning with a new anime coming later this year! The Horimiya anime might have taken on the majority from HERO and Daisuke Hagiwara's original Horimiya manga, but fans also noted that the anime had to skip over quite a few moments in order to accomplish this. Thankfully, this new Horimiya anime now in the works is coming to rectify that major issue from the anime's first season.

While not exactly a Horimiya Season 2 in the traditional sense, The Horimiya anime has announced a new anime now in the works, Horimiya -piece-. Scheduled for a release in Japan later this Summer, this new Horimiya anime will be bringing back the staff and cast from Horimiya's original anime run to adapt some of the stories seen in the manga that the first season was not able to tackle. You can check out the teaser trailer for Horimiya -piece- in the video above and first poster for the new Horimiya anime below:

Horimiya's New Anime: What to Know

Although Horimiya's first anime brought the story to an end, Horimiya -piece- will help to fill in some of the gaps by adapting some of the manga's stories not seen in the first season. Scheduled for a release some time this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, Horimiya -piece- features a returning staff with Masashi Ishihama directing for CloverWorks, Takao Yoshioka handling series composition, Haruko Iizuka providing character designs, and Masaru Yokoyama composing the music once more. The main cast from the first Horimiya anime will return as well.

If you wanted to check out the Horimiya anime now that this new series will be showing off more of the story this Summer, you can find Horimiya's 13 episode run now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the romantic comedy, Crunchyroll teases Horimiya as such, "When the popular Hori and the gloomy Miyamura meet, they reveal another side of themselves. Could this be the start of something new?"

What are you hoping to see in the new Horimiya anime when it kicks off later this year? Are you excited to see Horimiya return for new episodes?