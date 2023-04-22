The Boxer Webtoon Announces Anime Adaptation

In the past, printed manga was the premiere place for anime adaptations to draw their inspiration from. With the likes of Shonen Jump and Kodansha helping to push countless properties, the advance of technology has helped in offering new sources for anime to draw its material from. WEBTOONs, digital comics that got their start in South Korea, are continuing to be released at a steady clip and The Boxer is set to be another big notch in the medium thanks to its upcoming anime adaptation.

As it stands, anime fans have already received quite a few anime adaptations that first got their start as WEBTOONs. Specifically, the likes of Tower of God, Noblesse, and The God of High School are some major examples of popular anime that got their start thanks to the digital comics. The Boxer will be in good company when its anime adaptation does eventually reach the small screen, as anime franchises such as Hajime no Ippo and Megalobox have covered the sport with gusto in the past.

The Boxer Anime

The Boxer first debuted as a digital comic from creators Jihoon Jung and Jeong Ji-Hoon. Reportedly, the upcoming anime will be twelve episodes to start from the newly formed animation studio known as "Xtorm". At present, the series has not revealed when we can expect the adaptation to hit the airwaves.

Here is how WEBTOON describes The Boxer, with the publisher continuing to print new manga series on a regular basis, "Shall we see what you're made of?" While searching for a final prodigy to train, legendary boxing coach K stumbles across a bewildering scene—an apathetic teenager simply standing still as his bullies throttle him. But Coach K sees more than this, sees the precision, grace, and uncanny perceptiveness in the boy's movements. He knows right away that this is the fighter he's been waiting for. Yet when he tries to recruit him, the boy with the lifeless eyes only asks one question: "Is it any fun? Hitting people…Is it fun?"

Via Manga Mogura