Horimiya to End Soon After 10 Years

Horimiya will be coming to an end soon after 10 long years of publication! Although Horimiya (officially known as Hori-san to Miyamura-kun) did not make its official anime adaptation debut until the Winter 2021 season, the original webcomic and resulting manga release have been running as one of the most popular romantic comedies of all time. Original series creator HERO might have released the webcomic for the series back in 2008, but the release most fans outside of Japan are familiar with its the Daisuke Hagiwara rebooted manga take on the franchise that has been published since 2011.

But this ten years run in Square Enix's Monthly G Fantasy Magazine will soon be coming to an end as Hagiwara (who illustrates the manga release of the series with supervision and writing from original creator HERO) took to Twitter to confirm to fans that the final chapter of Horimiya's manga release will be hitting with the next release of the magazine.

Hori-san to Miyamura-kun's final chapter will be hitting with the April 2021 release of Monthly G Fantasy Magazine, and this means the series will officially be coming to an end March 18th in Japan. While the original manga series is coming to an end, the anime is introducing the series to all sorts of new audiences. It actually had the biggest romantic comedy premiere in recent years, and has kicked off its English dub release in the last few weeks as well.

Given the pace of the adaptation, there's a good chance it might be a single season series but there has yet to be a confirmation one way or the other! So there's still hope for a second season!