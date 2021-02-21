Horimiya Gets Hearts Racing with a Long-Awaited Episode

Horimiya has gotten fans' hearts racing with the debut of a long-awaited moment in the newest episode of the series. HERO's Hori-san to Miyamura-kun is one of the most popular romantic comedy series of all time, and the debut of its anime adaptation has been received just as well. Part of the reason this romance has been such a hit with fans is that its central relationship between the titular Hori and Miyamura wastes no time in moving forward from when the two of them initially meet and then subsequently confess to one another.

This pace continues with Episode 7 of the series as their relationship is taken to the next level. Following Miyamura being pulled away from her for five days, Hori ends up feeling such a passion for him that she embraces him as soon as he returns. These feelings only get more intense, and the two of them physically confirm their relationship with one another toward the episode's end.

Naturally with such a big episode, fans' hearts have been sent aflutter and have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts about the big moment.