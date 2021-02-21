Horimiya Gets Hearts Racing with a Long-Awaited Episode
Horimiya has gotten fans' hearts racing with the debut of a long-awaited moment in the newest episode of the series. HERO's Hori-san to Miyamura-kun is one of the most popular romantic comedy series of all time, and the debut of its anime adaptation has been received just as well. Part of the reason this romance has been such a hit with fans is that its central relationship between the titular Hori and Miyamura wastes no time in moving forward from when the two of them initially meet and then subsequently confess to one another.
This pace continues with Episode 7 of the series as their relationship is taken to the next level. Following Miyamura being pulled away from her for five days, Hori ends up feeling such a passion for him that she embraces him as soon as he returns. These feelings only get more intense, and the two of them physically confirm their relationship with one another toward the episode's end.
Naturally with such a big episode, fans' hearts have been sent aflutter and have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts about the big moment. Read on to see how fans are feeling about Hori and Miyamura's romance with the newest episode, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Well...Yes
They did it ❤️#horimiya #ホリミヤ pic.twitter.com/UJSfZVQnU4— Daily Horimiya (@Horimiya_Daily) February 20, 2021
Hori Left Her Mark!
hori give miyamura a bite mark ❤️#HORIMIYA #ホリミヤ pic.twitter.com/l5I4QQmTNl— daily horimiya (@DAILYHORIMlYA) February 20, 2021
"If My Relationship Isn't Like This I Don't Want It"
if my relationship isn’t like this then i don’t want it #ホリミヤ #HORIMIYA pic.twitter.com/sdUs7TXBym— MIYAMURA IZUMI (@myamuras) February 20, 2021
"The Biggest Blessing Ever"
To have someone who love you for who you really are, it is the biggest blessing ever. ❤ #horimiya pic.twitter.com/6ORldVAwbw— Noor 光 (@Moonlliight9) February 20, 2021
"Miyamura is Doing Everything Right"
We all need reassurance in our relationships and Miyamura is doing everything right 😌💜 #Horimiya pic.twitter.com/WXuRNFkVKR— Edible ❣️ (@hoesweremad) February 20, 2021
"Sweetest Scene!"
She ran up to Miyamura, wrapping him in a tight hug, She really missed him a lot ♡ Sweetest scene! #Horimiya #ホリミヤ #HorimiyaEp7 pic.twitter.com/cJKpF9iJTz— animeswings (@animeswings) February 20, 2021
"So Cute and Silly"
They are so cute and silly 😭❤️ #Horimiya pic.twitter.com/oWu5bEwbG9— Yakira 💙 (@Yakira_9) February 20, 2021
"They're So Adorable"
They’re so adorable #horimiya pic.twitter.com/ngNCYOtLuH— Samwise🪁 (@minato_uzumak1) February 20, 2021
Did You Catch These Changes to the Opening?
they added short haired miyamura and the others in the opening dhmu😭😭😭😭#horimiya #ホリミヤ pic.twitter.com/N0tlFFhdUK— ً (@hirofvmi) February 21, 2021
He's Not Alone Anymore!
He's not alone anymore.
ep 6 op: ep 7 op:#ホリミヤ#horimiya pic.twitter.com/5K1oFrhnMP— ジオ (@extrageos_) February 20, 2021