Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Reveals Episode Count, Poster

Horimiya's anime is getting ready to return to screens with a much different kind of Season 2 of the series than fans might have expected, and to celebrate its upcoming premiere this Summer, Horimiya: The Missing Pieces has dropped a new poster and revealed how many episodes it will be sticking around for! Although the first season of the anime adaptation for HERO and Daisuke Hagiwara's original Horimiya manga release took on the entire story, this meant that some of the moments fans were hoping to see in action the most never quite made it to the screen. But that's going to change soon.

Horimiya Season 2 won't be like a traditional second season of the anime as it instead is planning to adapt material from the manga that never made it into the first season. Titled Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, this new anime will be running for 13 episodes in total (same length as the first season) when it premieres next month as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule. To celebrate, you can check out the newest poster for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces below:

Where Can I Watch Horimiya Season 2?

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces will be launching on July 1st as part of the upcoming Summer 2023 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll has previously confirmed that they will be streaming the new series alongside their initial debut in Japan. Joining the returning cast from the first season for Horimiya Season 2 series is Daisuke Hirakawa as Takeru Sengoku too. If you wanted to check out the Horimiya anime now that this new series will be showing off more of the story this Summer, you can find Horimiya's original 13 episode first season now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the romantic comedy anime as such, "A secret life is the one thing they have in common. At school, Hori is a prim and perfect social butterfly, but the truth is she's a brash homebody. Meanwhile, under a gloomy facade, Miyamura hides a gentle heart, along with piercings and tattoos. In a chance meeting, they both reveal a side they've never shown. Could this blossom into something new?"

