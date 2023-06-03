Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Reveals Release Date With New Trailer

Horimiya might have wrapped up both its original manga and anime runs some time ago, but the Horimiya anime will actually be returning with a "Season 2" of new sorts and has revealed the release date for its new episodes with a new trailer showing off the new series! While the first season of the Horimiya anime adapted HERO and Daisuke Hagiwara's original Horimiya manga, there were a few moments that never quite made it to the screen in favor of telling the whole story in a single season. But now the anime is coming back with new episodes to fill those gaps.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces is a new season of the TV anime approaching the central romance from a different angle. Adapting many of the moments from the manga that didn't make it into the anime's first season, Horimiya: The Missing Pieces is teasing that fans will get to see much more of the story that got skipped the first time around. Featuring a returning staff and cast, the opening theme is titled "URL" as performed by Ami Sakaguchi and the opening theme is titled "Shiawase" as performed by Omoinotake. You can hear both of them in the new trailer for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces below:

Where to Watch the New Horimiya Anime

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces will be launching on July 1st as part of the upcoming Summer 2023 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll has previously confirmed that they will be streaming the new series alongside their initial debut in Japan. Joining the cast for this "Horimiya Season 2" is Daisuke Hirakawa as Takeru Sengoku too. If you wanted to check out the Horimiya anime now that this new series will be showing off more of the story this Summer, you can find Horimiya's 13 episode run now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the romantic comedy anime as such, "A secret life is the one thing they have in common. At school, Hori is a prim and perfect social butterfly, but the truth is she's a brash homebody. Meanwhile, under a gloomy facade, Miyamura hides a gentle heart, along with piercings and tattoos. In a chance meeting, they both reveal a side they've never shown. Could this blossom into something new?"

What are you hoping to see in the new Horimiya anime?