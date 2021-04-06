How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Reveals New Season 2 Cast Additions

✖

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord has revealed new cast additions and character designs for the second season! Following a successful first season debut back in 2018, How Not to Summon a Demon Lord will finally be making its return for its much anticipated second season. Debuting as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule, the second season of the series -- officially titled How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega -- will be introducing all sorts of new characters as Diablo and his party take on some of their toughest missions yet.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega will be making its big premiere in just a couple of days, and the new season has started to reveal the final new additions to the series before its official start. The newest additions include two paladins, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Gewalt and Maki Kawase as Tria. The official Twitter account behind the new season revealed the character designs for these two as well. Check them out below:

These two will join fellow new additions to the cast including Aoi Koga as Rose, Miku Ito as Lumachina, Fumiko Uchimura as Horn, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Fanis Laminitus. Of course the main trio is all set to return as well with Masaaki Mizunaka as Diablo, Yu Serizawa as Shera L Greenwood, and Azumi Waki as Rem Galleu all confirmed. How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega officially kicks off on April 8th.

Crunchyroll will be streaming the new season alongside its debut, and Funimation will be releasing an English dub for the season at a later date. They describe the series as such, "Diablo is back! You know…the Demon Lord from another world? Traveling through the woods with Rem and Shera, they encounter a lone girl in tatters, pursued by a powerful Paladin. You know what that means—Diablo will have to try and hide his lack of social skills once again (and come to her rescue, of course). Let the enchanting adventures continue!"

What do you think of these newest additions to How Not to Summon a Demon Lord? Are you excited for the next season of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!