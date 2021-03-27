How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Releases Final Trailer

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord has released its final trailer for Season 2 of the series! After making an impact with the first season a couple of years ago, Yukiya Murasaki and Takahiro Tsurusaki's original light novel series is coming back for the second season of its anime adaptation. Officially known as How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega, the new episodes will be making their premiere next month as part of the jam packed Spring 2021 schedule of new anime releases. To celebrate its upcoming release, we have now gotten another good look at what's to come.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega will take Diablo and his party into some brand new adventures where they will come across some brand new characters and new challenges. To celebrate its debut, the final trailer for the new season was released during its special panel during AnimeJapan 2021. As expected, it gives us our best look at the new season yet! You can check it out in the video above.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega will be debuting in Japan on April 8th, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside its release. Funimation will be offering a SimulDub release of the new season at a later date. They describe the new season as such, "Diablo is back! You know…the Demon Lord from another world? Traveling through the woods with Rem and Shera, they encounter a lone girl in tatters, pursued by a powerful Paladin. You know what that means—Diablo will have to try and hide his lack of social skills once again (and come to her rescue, of course). Let the enchanting adventures continue!"

The cast for the new season includes the returning main trio of Masaaki Mizunaka as Diablo, Yu Serizawa as Shera L Greenwood, and Azumi Waki as Rem Galleu. They'll be joined by new additions in the second season with Aoi Koga as Rose, Miku Ito as Lumachina, Fumiko Uchimura as Horn, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Fanis Laminitus.

But what do you think? How did you like How Not to Summon a Demon Lord's first season? Excited to see what's to come in the new episodes? What are you hoping to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!