How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Confirms Season 2 Release Date with New Poster

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord has confirmed the release date for Season 2 with a new key visual! The first season of the anime adaptation taking on Yukiya Murasaki and Takahiro Tsurusaki's original light novel series was such a success that fans have been waiting quite a while to see what was next for Diablo and his party. It was confirmed late last year that the new season of the series, officially titled How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega, would be hitting in the Spring. Now with the newest update, we have an official release date for the new season! "

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 will officially be premiering on April 8th in Japan. Crunchyroll previously confirmed they will be streaming the English subtitled release alongside new episodes in Japan, and Funimation will be offering an English dub of the new season at a later date following its premiere. To celebrate the confirmation of its premiere date, the official Twitter account for the series released a new visual teasing the new characters appearing in the new episodes. Check it out below:

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega will feature some changes behind the scenes with a new director and animation studio, but it will feature the same central cast of Masaaki Mizunaka as Diablo, Yu Serizawa as Shera L Greenwood, and Azumi Waki as Rem Galleu. They'll be joined by new additions for the second season such as Aoi Koga as Rose, Miku Ito as Lumachina, Fumiko Uchimura as Horn, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Fanis Laminitus.

