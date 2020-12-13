How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Will Share Season 2 Details Soon

✖

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord will be sharing new details for its second season soon. The first season of the series ended up being a surprise hit when it launched back in 2018, and earlier this year it was confirmed that Yukiya Murasaki's light novel adaptation would be returning for a second season some time in 2021. But while there has yet to be a release date revealed for the new season as of this writing, perhaps we will get one as the official Twitter account for the franchise teases we'll be getting new information soon.

The official Twitter account behind How Not to Summon a Demon Lord's second season has revealed that more information will be revealed on December 22nd. It has not confirmed what this new information is, but considering that we've already gotten the main staff and tease of new characters during the initial announcement, there's not much else the series can show outside of new visuals or trailers. Either way, it's a potentially big win for fans.

The main trio from the first season will all be reprising their roles for the second season, but it will be handled by new production studio Tezuka Productions and Okuruto Noboru. It will also feature new director Satoshi Kuwabara, but Kazuyuki Fudeyasu will be returning to serve as script writer for the new season. Shizue Kaneko will also be returning as character designer in the new season as well.

