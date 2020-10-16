Funimation Announces New Demon Slayer TV Specials

✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, the long-awaited first movie of the Shonen anime franchise, is hitting theaters in North America later this month, finally giving fans in the West the opportunity to see the latest adventure of Tanjiro and his demon-slaying buddies, but Funimation is looking to catch fans up with the events of the anime via three new TV specials. The three specials, titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Sibling’s Bond, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mt. Natagumo Arc, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hashira Meeting Arc, retell the anime's story with old and new footage.

The first season of Demon Slayer's anime told the tragic story of Tanjiro and Nezuko, two siblings who are the victims of a demon attack that sets them on a path into gaining the power to free the world of the demonic scourge. Unfortunately for Tanjiro, he discovers that not only was his family killed by the leader of the demons, his sister was also transformed into a demon herself, though one that isn't instantly trying to chow down on nearby civilians. The first movie, which has already been in theaters in Japan for months, directly continues the story of Tanjiro following the first season of the anime.

Funimation took to its Official Twitter Account to share the news that the three Demon Slayer TV Specials will be landing on the streaming platform shortly, recapping the first season of the anime in a far more digestible format via old and new animated footage:

Looking for a quick refresher before watching Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train? Three Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba TV Specials are heading to Funimation TODAY! Find out more 🌊 https://t.co/OmMuALwcMb @aniplexusa @demonslayerusa pic.twitter.com/XLeCN2UdCR — Funimation (@FUNimation) April 15, 2021

With Mugen Train arriving in theaters later this month in North America, Demon Slayer fans can also look forward to the second season of the anime arriving later this year, continuing the story of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps, while also focusing on the Hashira, the best of the best within the organization. The film itself will mostly focus on Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, but expect appearances from his fellow big wigs as well.

Will you be watching these three new TV specials to revisit the events of Demon Slayer's first season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon-slaying.

