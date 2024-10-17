Transformers One is rolling out into home theaters. The fully CG-animated Transformers movie is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry), who will eventually bring the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons from Cybertron to Earth. After underperforming at the box office — the prequel earned just $112 million worldwide — Transformers One will soon land on premium video-on-demand platforms.



Below, read on to find out how to watch Transformers One online and where to stream the Transformers movies in order.



How to Watch Transformers One at Home

You can watch Transformers One online starting October 22. TF One is available for pre-order here on Amazon’s Prime Video and on Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu).



When Does Transformers One Come Out on Streaming?



The Transformers One release date on Paramount+ hasn’t been revealed, but Paramount movies typically arrive on the platform after a three-week digital window. TF One could be available to stream on Tuesday, November 12th.



Transformers One Blu-ray and DVD Release Date



Paramount Pictures hasn’t announced when you can own Transformers One on disc, but fans can expect the physical version to release before Christmas. You can pre-order the Transformers One 4K steelbook, 4K UHD + Blu-ray set, and DVD versions on Amazon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Transformers One Voice Cast



The cast of Transformers One includes Chris Hemsworth (the Avengers movies) as miner robot Orion Pax / Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as D-16 / Megatron, Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) as Elita-1, and Keegan-Michael Key (Toy Story 4) as B-127 / Bumblebee. Steve Buscemi (Monsters, Inc.) voices Starscream, leader of the Cybertronian High Guard; Laurence Fishburne (the John Wick movies) voices Alpha Trion; and Jon Hamm (Mad Men) voices Cybertron ruler Sentinel Prime.



Other robots in disguise include the Decepticons Soundwave (Jon Bailey) and Shockwave (Jason Konopisos-Alvarez), Airachnid (Vanessa Liguori), Darkwing (Isaac C. Singleton Jr.), and Autobots Jazz (Evan Michael Lee) and Arcee (Jinny Chung).



How to Watch the Transformers Movies in Release Order

1. Transformers: The Movie (1986)

2. Transformers (2007) (Streaming on Paramount+)

3. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) (Streaming on Paramount+)

4. Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) (Streaming on Paramount+)

5. Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) (Streaming on Paramount+)

6. Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) (Streaming on Paramount+)

7. Bumblebee (2018) (Streaming on Paramount+)

8. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) (Streaming on Paramount+)

9. Transformers One (2024)



Is Transformers One Connected to the Live-Action Transformers Movies?



1986’s The Transformers: The Movie, starring the Peter Cullen-voiced Optimus Prime, is set in the continuity of the ’80s animated series (Generation 1). Transformers One is more of a prequel to the Transformers mythology than the original animated movie or the live-action movies, according to director Josh Cooley.



“Starting this as an origin story, it was great to go, ‘Nothing’s been done.’ We’ve never seen this before,” Cooley exclusively told ComicBook. “We’ve never started like this before. There’s obviously a story of what we know will happen: a war will happen, and [the Autobots and Deceptions] will go to Earth. That’s just part of Transformers. That’s part of every version of Transformers that happens.”

How to Watch the Transformers Movies in Timeline Order

Transformers One (TF1) The Transformers: The Movie (G1) Bumblebee (Bay-verse) Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Bay-verse) Transformers ’07 (Bay-verse) Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (Bay-verse) Transformers: Dark of the Moon (Bay-verse) Transformers: Age of Extinction (Bay-verse) Transformers: The Last Knight (Bay-verse)

How to Watch Transformers: EarthSpark Online



If you’re looking for more family-friendly Transformers after Transformers One, the CG-animated Nickelodeon series Transformers: EarthSpark is available to stream here on Paramount+. All 25 episodes of EarthSpark season 1 and all 9 episodes of EarthSpark season 2 are available to watch now, with Transformers: EarthSpark season 3 premiering on October 25.