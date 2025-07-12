Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Drops New Trailer Ahead of Premiere

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the major franchises returning for new episodes this Summer, and now fans have gotten a new look at the coming season with a new trailer for Season 2 ahead of its big premiere. The Summer 2025 anime schedule is now firing on all cylinders as fans have gotten to see all kinds of new anime making their respective premieres. This Summer in particular seems to be stacked with a ton of returning franchises coming back for new seasons, but the most blockbuster level return overall is finally going to hit our screens in just a few more days.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is likely going to be the biggest anime return of the Summer 2025 anime schedule overall (even going as far as squaring off against Godzilla in a special crossover), and that’s especially the case after the newest trailer. With the anime premiering its new episodes in just a few more days, Kaiju No. 8 has dropped a new trailer for Season 2 debuting new looks at the cast together with a returning OneRepublic’s new ending theme for the season titled “Beautiful Colors.” You can check out the new trailer in action with the video below.

How to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Season 2

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 will be making its debut in Japan on July 19th, and much like the first season will be streaming outside of Japan with both X and Crunchyroll. New additions to the voice cast for Season 2 include the likes of Koki Uchiyama as Gen Narumi, Hiroki Yasumoto as Eiji Hasegawa, Kana Hanazawa as Rin Shinonome, and the newly announced Kotono Mitsuishi as Hikaru Shinomiya, who makes her debut in the newest trailer. The opening theme for the new season is titled “You Can’t Run From Yourself” as performed by Aurora too.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 will be featuring a returning staff and voice cast from the first season as well with Shigeyuki Miya and Tomomi Tamiya directing the series for Production I.G. and Studio Khara handling the Kaiju designs. Tetsuya Nishio provided the character designs, and Yuta Bando composed the music. If you wanted to check out more of the anime right now, you can actually check out the “Hoshina’s Day Off” special episode now streaming with Crunchyroll. Released in between the anime’s two seasons, this special features an entirely original story never seen before.

What Is Kaiju No. 8 About?

You’re also going to want to catch up with everything that happened in that first season now with Crunchyroll, and they tease what’s to come in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 as such, “Thanks to Isao Shinomiya, Kafka Hibino avoids being turned into a weapon. As new recruits head to their posts, Kafka meets Gen Narumi, the strongest man in the Defense Force and leader of the First Division. Kafka embraces the power of Kaiju No. 8 to force Gen to recognize his strength. Meanwhile, Kaiju No. 9 lurks in the shadows as the greatest threat the Defense Force has faced awaits.”

Naoya Matsumoto’s original Kaiju No. 8 manga release is also gearing up to release its final chapter around the same time that Season 2 of the anime premieres, so it’s going to be a wild Summer for fans of the giant monster action series. With both a new season of the anime, and the manga’s finale, there’s going to be a lot to keep an eye out for.