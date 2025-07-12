Dragon Ball Editor Bashes The Modern Era of Manga

At this year’s Japan Expo, Dragon Ball Editor Kazuhiko Torishima had quite a bit to say when it came to the current state of manga. Obviously, based on the title of this article, you can probably surmise that the past editor isn’t a fan. Torishima doesn’t knock any current writers or artists who are helping to produce the current manga but rather, takes the opportunity to discuss how the current method of supplying readers with the format is taking the medium backwards. While Kazuhiko might not be currently working with the Z-Fighters, this fact doesn’t mean he’s not an expert in the field.

During the recent Japan Expo panel, Torishima fleshed out why he feels that the move to a digital platform has been steering manga into a direction he isn’t comfortable with, “With digital manga, algorithms feed readers only the same kind of content. We’ve reached a point where all manga look the same, taste the same—like Starbucks manga or McDonald’s manga. Japanese manga has lost its sense of unique artistic identity.“ Working for years with Shueisha, Kazuhiko was a big part of what helped the Z-Fighters become a household name and is currently spending his time as the CEO of Hakusensha, a Japanese publishing company.

Torishima also discussed his reasoning behind why he believes that manga editors shouldn’t just be focused on the medium when it comes to their jobs, “Publishers hire people who’ve only ever read manga. If you don’t hire people with broader tastes—cinema, literature—the creative world keeps shrinking.” During said panel, the former Dragon Ball editor confirmed that he had a love for French literature while also pointing to his top three film list which includes The Godfather, Roman Holiday, and 2001: A Space Odyssey. Obviously, these three films are quite different from the Z-Fighters’ adventures, showing how diverse Torishima’s approach to entertainment is.

Kazuhiko also explained how the disconnect between manga and the current generation is prevalent in the market these days, “Today, there’s a real problem, kids don’t read manga anymore. Editors say kids can’t follow panel layouts, but I tell them, your paneling just isn’t good, it’s hard to read. For example, Toriyama’s manga was crystal clear. One Piece should be readable by elementary school kids, in terms of panel layout. It’s not the mangaka’s fault, it’s the editors, who don’t have strong enough skills in manga layout and readability. One reason is that publishers hire people who’ve only ever read manga. If you don’t hire people with broader tastes – cinema, literature – the creative world keeps shrinking.”

As for Dragon Ball itself, Z-Fighter enthusiasts are waiting on word of the shonen’s return. With Dragon Ball Daima ending earlier this year and no return date set in stone for the manga’s return, Goku and company’s eventual return is sure to be a major event in the anime world.

