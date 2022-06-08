Hunter x Hunter Comeback Enters Its Next Phase

✖

Last month, Hunter x Hunter took fans by surprise when the series moved back into production. Creator Yoshihiro Togashi took everyone back with his sudden move to social media, and the artist has given updates on the manga's return ever since. Now, the creator has posted a new peek at Hunter x Hunter, and it proves the comeback has entered its next phase.

The update in question came from Twitter as always thanks to Togashi. It was there fans were shown a new photo from the artist's desk. Right now, it seems the creator is cleaning up issues three and four of the comeback, so Togashi is moving out of the rough draft stage.

After all, all the previous Hunter x Hunter updates from Togashi were well beyond these issues. The artist has sketched at least 19 chapters for Hunter x Hunter since returning to work on the manga. Fans weren't shown much of the drafts, but anyone could see the line art was rough at best. Now, it seems Togashi is going back in to tighten those drafts, and that brings Hunter x Hunter one step closer to publication.

Right now, fans have no idea when Hunter x Hunter might return, but they are hoping Togashi stages his comeback soon. It is entirely possible the series returns by this winter, but an early 2023 comeback seems most likely at this point. And of course, readers will be able to check out the hit series through Shonen Jump once Togashi's chapters are finalized!

What do you make of this latest Hunter x Hunter update? How hyped are you for the series to return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.