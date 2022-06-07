Hunter x Hunter Actor Performs Hisoka's Iconic Lines in Cosplay: Watch

✖

Hunter x Hunter has been away from the air for years now, but it is clear the anime's cast still loves the show. After all, Yoshihiro Togashi's iconic series is one of a kind, and fans continue to discover the series even after all these years. And with its manga on the cusp of a comeback, Hisoka's actor is going viral for reliving their best line while in cosplay.

The gift in question went live this week, and we have Keith Silverstein to thank. The actor voices Hisoka in the English dub of Hunter x Hunter, after all. Silverstein teamed up with Viz Media to revive some of Hisoka's best lines from the anime. And obviously, the voice actor felt the need to dress up like the iconic character.

Like, the whole video is kind of perfect. Let's have a little commotion for Hisoka's wig, okay?

As you can see above, Hisoka's lines still hit right even after all this time. Hunter x Hunter had its first anime run back in 1999, but its most famous adaptation was launched in Fall 2011. The series closed three years later, so Hunter x Hunter has been off the air for eight years now. As for the manga, the series has been on hiatus for four years now, but Togashi hopes to publish new chapters sooner rather than later. And if we are lucky, Hisoka might get some more one-liners in these new updates.

