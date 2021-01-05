Hunter x Hunter Will Hit a Milestone with Shonen Jump's Next Issue

✖

Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular shonen series to come from the Jump family, and its fans are as loyal today as ever. Of course, this is because the series has yet to end officially. Creator Yoshihiro Togashi's health issues have prevented him from pursuing the story regularly, and due to the manga's latest hiatus, Hunter x Hunter will reach a milestone next week.

For those who do not know, Hunter x Hunter has gained the reputation for taking frequent hiatuses. The manga has taken well over ten breaks during its life to help accommodate Togashi and its chronic pain. At first, these hiatuses did not last too long, but that all changed in 2006 when a hiatus began that stretched for 79 consecutive issues of Shonen Jump.

And now? Well, the magazine will make 100 consecutive issues without Hunter x Hunter starting next week. This current hiatus began at the start of 2019 and is continuing through the beginning of 2021. This means Hunter x Hunter has been out of commission for two years. This hiatus has officially been out the 2014 - 2016 hiatus in terms of length, and there is no word yet on when Gon will return to the magazine.

Of course, this update may surprise fans, but their primary concern in with Togashi himself. The famed artist has an impressive body of work to his name, and his struggles with chronic pain are well documented. Togashi has spoken at length about the troubles which come from his back, and that injury is only aggravated by drawing. The artist's first priority is to take care of him, and if that means fans must wait a bit longer to see Killua again, then so be it.

What do you make of this Hunter x Hunter milestone? Are you surprised by how long this hiatus has lasted?