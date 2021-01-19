Hunter x Hunter Ranks High on List of Manga Fans Want to See End Before They Die

✖

When it comes to manga, there are some series that never seem to end, and most fans never mind it. After all, more manga is usually a good thing, but that isn't always the case. If fans begin worrying they will snuff out before their favorite series does, that is a problem, and a new poll has revealed which manga series fans want to see wrap before they die.

The poll was held overseas by the Japanese site Futabnet. It was there fans were asked which manga they want to finish reading long before they die. The results were rather interesting given the poll's focus on responders over the age of 30. But even still, there is no way Hunter x Hunter was going to avoid this list.

According to the poll, Hajime no Ippo came in tenth place with nearly 2% of the vote. Kingdom and Kobo-chan came next while Berserk secured seventh place. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure earned 4% of the vote while Golgo 13 and Glass Mask took fifth and fourth place respectively. Next, Hunter x Hunter nabbed third place with 9% of the vote. One Piece came in second place, and Case Closed won first place with the majority vote of 31%.

Clearly, readers have a lot of unanswered questions about Detective Conan as the hero came in first. This series has been going on for decades now, and its episodic tendencies have kept it going on in perpetuity. With the series thriving to this day, it is hard to imagine Case Closed ending anytime soon, but other series on this list might. One Piece's creator has promised fans his end goal is in sight, and who knows? Maybe Hunter x Hunter will resume publication in 2021?

