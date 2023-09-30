Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Gets Catty With Neferpitou

Hunter x Hunter has had its fair share of colorful villains that have aimed to set up some serious roadblocks in the lives of Gon and his fellow amicable hunters. From the Phantom Troupe, to the nefarious denizens of the digital Greed Island, to the warring royalty in the Succession Contest Arc, creator Yoshihiro Togashi has created some of anime's best antagonists. During the Chimera Ant Arc, Gon and Killua found themselves facing down against a major villain in Neferpitou, who has been resurrected by one cosplayer.

The Chimera Ant Arc was unlike any other anime shonen arc for a number of reasons. While the idea that King looks a tad like Dragon Ball Z's Cell is one that has been passed around by anime fans, the events of the arc itself took a number of wild routes in seeing how the Ants were aiming to overtake the world. Neferpitou might be an "Ant", but her aesthetic is clearly a feline one and her strength is only rivaled by that of her King. In order to defeat Neferpitou, Gon had to use a technique that used all of his Nen but transformed him into an adult version of himself that decapitated the Chimera Ant Arc villain.

Neferpitou Returns

The Chimera Ants weren't ultimately defeated by Gon and his fellow Hunters, but rather, thanks to nature. With many of their bodies giving out and disintegrating simply thanks to their biology, this was a form of storytelling that saw Yoshihiro Togashi buck the trend of how many shonen arcs would come to an end. While Togashi has continued to produce new chapters of the series in Hunter x Hunter's manga, it seems unlikely that we'll see a resurrection for this particular ant.

When Togashi Yoshihiro returned to his popular shonen series, he released a number of chapters on a weekly basis following a long hiatus. Unfortunately, the mangaka's health issues re-emerged and he found himself stepping back from a normal schedule. Luckily, it's clear that Yoshihiro is far from finished with Gon's story though the individual chapters will continue to be released on a schedule that is far from weekly.

Who is your favorite villain in the history of Hunter x Hunter? Do you want to see the Ants make a return to the series at some point in the future?