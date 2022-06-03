Hunter x Hunter Goes Viral For One Fan's Hiatus Activities

✖

Hunter x Hunter is set to finally return with new chapters of its manga series, with the previous installment of the series landing in 2018 and leaving fans hanging for years. With creator Togashi Yoshihiro showing hints of new pages of the series that he is currently working on, one fan has gone viral for committing to a wild regiment once a day until the manga series returns, throwing out one thousand karate punches per day.

Hunter x Hunter has seen plenty of fights taking place over the course of the series, with the first chapter of the manga hitting the stands in 1998, as the main character Gon attempts to find his father while being dragged into some dynamic set-pieces along the way. The fan in particular who has been throwing karate punches for years in hopes of Hunter x Hunter's return, promised to throw one thousand a day until Togashi Yoshihiro unveiled a new chapter. First beginning this quest at the beginning of 2020, the hunter fan has since kept true to their promise and has, as it stands, thrown around 860,000 punches to date.

The Youtuber, Tarue Totsugeki, has continued sharing his daily routine for some time, with a recent video showing how much damage his gi has taken over the years, and yet the Hunter x Hunter fan continues on his regiment until the day that a new chapter of Yoshihiro was released:

While the manga for Hunter x Hunter is currently working on its big comeback, there has been no word if the anime adaptation will be doing the same, with the last episode released in 2014 and still having plenty of material to cover. While Studio Madhouse, the creative minds responsible for the television series, has been tight-lipped on whether they would return to the franchise, there are plenty of fans who would love to see the anime comeback of the Shonen franchise.

What would you like to see with the return of Hunter x Hunter? Do you think we'll eventually see Gon and his fellow hunters return to the medium of anime as well? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of hunters.

Via Sora News 24