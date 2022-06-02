Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Unlocks Shizuku’s True Power

Hunter x Hunter fans have been eating well these past few weeks, with the series creator revealing that new chapters were currently in the works that would bring back Gon and his fellow hunters following their years-long hiatus. With the news of the manga’s upcoming return, plenty of new cosplay has been coming down the pike for not just the heroes, but the villains of the Phantom Troupe as well, with one cosplayer bringing one of the group’s strangest members to life.

When last we saw the Phantom Troupe, they were attempting to make their way to the Dark Continent, with the villainous organization suffering from their own unique civil war as Hisoka and Chrollo took up arms against one another. Despite the menace of the face-painted Hisoka, the antagonist that has creepily been following Gon for some time, the spider was unable to defeat the current leader of the Troupe in Chrollo. With Hisoka being killed during the fight, he was able to get a much-needed resurrection and we’re sure to see a rematch at some point in the future of the anime franchise created by Togashi Yoshihiro.

Instagram Cosplayer Ribiph shared this new take on one of the strangest members of the Phantom Troupe, Shizuku, and considering some of the wild Nen users that are a part of the criminal organization in Hunter x Hunter, that’s saying something:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd3kEmlrYZG/

A release date of the next chapter of Hunter x Hunter has yet to be revealed, but Toshihiro Yogashi has been sharing regular updates as to the pages that he is working on when it comes to the return of the series. With the current arc seeing Gon and company being dragged into a war between royals via the Succession Contest Arc, fans are left wondering when this latest arc will draw to a close and whether the creator of the franchise has an ending in mind for the series.

Who is your favorite member of the villainous Phantom Troupe? What role do you think Shizuku will have in the upcoming chapters if any?