‘Hunter x Hunter’ Has Fans Worried About Hanzo

The Succession Contest arc has been delivering on a few things for Hunter x Hunter fans ever since the manga came back from its hiatus, and after worrying about the fate of fan-favorite Leorio in the last chapter, now fans are worried about Hanzo.

As one of the nen beasts in the Succession Contest is growing larger, and Hanzo a Biscuit are stuck watching over it, Hanzo’s clone goes out on a last ditch mission to keep his guarded prince’s nen beast from growing too dangerous.

But given the danger his clone is in, fans are wondering if his clone is damaged and would have a negative effect on him. When his clone returns to his room, however, he finds that his body and Biscuit are gone. He’s also approached by the Prince’s nen beast, who may have or have not registered his presence as an enemy.

By the looks of when we last see Hanzo, however, he could be in trouble. Reddit user Faborst has a theory, however, and it all depends on how Hanzo’s clone ability works:

So if Hanzo’s clone doesn’t put him in danger even if it’s absorbed, it could be for the better if this theory works out. But until it’s confirmed, Hanzo fans will continue to worry.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unforunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.

Hunter x Hunter was then adapted into two different anime series. One series ran from 1999 to 2001 from Nippon Animation and lasted for 62 episodes. The second adaptation, produced by Madhouse, ran from 2011 to 2014.

