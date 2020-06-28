This Anime Time Capsule Will Hit Hunter x Hunter Fans Hard

It may be hard for us to believe, but there are fans who grew up on Hunter x Hunter. The old-school shonen feels as fresh today as ever despite its age, so it may surprise newer fans to learn Gon Freecs has been around for decades. And thanks to one fan's time capsule, the duration of Hunter x Hunter has never felt so long than it does right now.

The whole ordeal began on Twitter when a Japanese fan posted a message from their past self. The user yzynzis announced they discovered a letter they wrote to themselves 20 years ago as a sort of time capsule. The note was a cute idea as the user wanted to imagine how their older self would be doing... but they made a big mistake when it came to Hunter x Hunter.

After all, it turns out the poor kid expected Hunter x Hunter to have ended by now. The now-adult writer shared pieces of their letter regarding Yoshihiro Togashi's story, and it is as funny as it is exhausting.

"I got a letter from myself [that I wrote] 20 years ago, but I am laughing since it says, 'How did Hunter x Hunter end?' 'What did you get hooked on after Hunter x Hunter was over?' 'Is Kurapika a woman or a man?'"

Clearly, the user had a lot of questions that they wanted to be answered, but few of them have been resolved. This is because Hunter x Hunter hasn't ended. It is not unusual for manga to go on for years, but it is not every day they pass the two decades mark. Hunter x Hunter has done that as it was first published in 1998. But thanks to its frequent and long hiatuses, Togashi has struggled to bring Gon's journey to an end.

