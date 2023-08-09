Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Unleashes Killua With a Low-Cost Makeover

Hunter x Hunter deserves every bit of respect it gets and then some. The shonen series may not be at the tip of your tongue these days, but its legacy runs deep. Created by Yoshihiro Togashi, Hunter x Hunter is a thrilling journey to undertake with Gon and Killua. So of course, one of the most famous cosplayers in the anime fandom is going viral for their recent take on the white-haired monster hunter.

As you can see below, the genius behind Low-Cost Cosplay brought Killua to life this week. The fan, who goes viral weekly for their absurd DIY cosplay pitches, found a simple way to bring Killua to life. After all, the hardest part of the protagonist's design is his hair, so the Low-Cost Cosplay crew just made a wig out of peeled daikon radish.

Seriously, just look at the cosplay. Killua's hair really does resemble a bunch of peeled radishes, and now we can never look at him the same.

Obviously, the Low-Cost Cosplay team got really creative for this look, and it does Killua justice in its own wild way. We're sure Gon would get a kick out of this tribute if he could see it. And as for Killua, well – it might be best to keep this viral homage out of his sight...!

If you are not familiar with Hunter x Hunter, you should know the series is ongoing. The manga is on an extended hiatus, but Togashi does revisit the hit series when his health allows. As for the Hunter x Hunter anime, the 2011 reboot is available to stream everywhere from Netflix to Crunchyroll. So for those wanting to know more about the series, you can read the official synopsis of Hunter x Hunter below:

"Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito's protests, Gon decides to follow in his father's footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren't devastated by bouts of seasickness. Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive...?"

