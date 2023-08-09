Kaiju No. 8 Cosplay Hypes Up Kafka's Kaiju Form

Kaiju No. 8 will be making its anime debut next year, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Kafka Hibino's titular transformation ahead of the anime's release! Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 manga is one of the biggest manga releases to come out of Shueisha's Jump+ app in the last few years, and now it's getting ready to hit a whole new wave of fans with its anime hitting screens next year. One of the big reasons why is the hope of seeing all of the kaiju vs. kaiju fights go down in the upcoming adaptation.

Kaiju No. 8 will be making its debut in 2024 and fans will be introduced to its lead, Kafka Hibino, who ends up possessed by a kaiju himself and gains the ability to transform into Kaiju No. 8. It's the story of how he's trying to fight for humanity while also trying to catch up to his childhood rival, and shows off a different kind of hero. Now artist blackmilow on TikTok is highlighting the dichotomy between Kafka and his Kaiju self with some killer cosplay! Check it out:

What to Know for the Kaiju No. 8 Anime

With Production I.G. producing the animation and Studio Khara providing Kaiju designs, Kaiju No. 8 is currently scheduled for a release next April as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. As for what to expect from the new Kaiju No. 8 anime, TOHO Animation begins to tease the series as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kaiju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specializes in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

Kaiju No.8's synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise. But Kafka doesn't know that an imminent Kaiju threat is unexpectedly approaching him."

Are you curious to see the Kaiju No. 8 anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!