Hunter x Hunter Shares New Key Art Ahead of Exhibition

It has been several years since Hunter x Hunter surprised fans with new chapters, but thanks to its creator, the manga is getting back on track. After taking time to care for his health, creator Yoshihiro Togashi has returned to work with an army of assistants. Hunter x Hunter is churning out new chapters behind the scenes, and this comeback comes in time for an art exhibition dedicated to Togashi. So of course, the artist felt it was only right to sketch some new key art for the event.

As you can see below, Togashi did a slew of character artwork for his art exhibition, and those sketches have been shared online. From Killua to Kurapika and beyond, all of the manga's leads can be found in these sketches. And yes, Leorio is looking as suave as ever with his suit on.

These black-and-white sketches are some of the first character pieces we have seen from Togashi since he returned to work. Everyone looks mostly the same in these promo shots, but of course, Hisoka had to stand out. The clownish hunter is wearing some sort of chastity belt in this key art, and honestly? It just suits the fighter, if you know you know.

As you can imagine, this latest key art reveal has fans hyped for Hunter x Hunter, and its return has sparked waves of debate online since Togashi made his own Twitter page. For now, there is no set date for the manga's return. Shueisha has said nothing about publishing new chapters, but Togashi is still updating fans on his work behind the scenes through social media. So if you want to stay up to date with the creator, you can find him here on Twitter.

What do you think of this latest Hunter x Hunter artwork? Are you ready for the manga to return from its ongoing hiatus? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.