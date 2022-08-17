Hunter x Hunter Star Mariya Ise Announces Divorce

Hunter x Hunter has one of the most dedicated fandoms in anime, and no one is more supportive of the group than Mariya Ise. The voice actress has been a fan of the franchise for decades, so it was a dream come true when they booked Killua in the Hunter x Hunter anime. Now, fans are giving love back to Ise, and it comes after the actress announced her divorce in a new letter.

The update comes from Twitter as Ise took to social media to make the announcement. The actress said she is officially divorced. Ise went on to say she will continue doing voice work while raising her child as a single mother. So of course, fans were quick to pledge their support to Ise as she begins this chapter in life.

As for why Ise announced the divorce at all, the Hunter x Hunter star felt it was only right now that her child is older. They are beginning elementary school, and Ise admits she will likely run into the public more often as such. She doesn't want her personal life to detract from her career of child's wellbeing, so Ise felt it was the right time to inform fans of the divorce. This comes after the actress married in January 2015 and gave birth later that same year.

If you do not recognize Ise by name, you will know her work even outside of Hunter x Hunter. She is known for voicing F.F. in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean as well as Ray in The Promised Neverland. Ise also works on hit series like Made in Abyss, Tiger and Bunny, and more.

Have you kept up with Ise's work since Hunter x Hunter ended? Which of their roles is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below!