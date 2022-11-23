Hunter x Hunter Creator Hurdles Major Manga Milestone

Hunter x Hunter's return has been one of the biggest anime stories of 2022, with mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi updating fans via his social media account, which has become the most followed of any manga artist currently working in the medium today. With new chapters following the hunters of this Shonen universe continuing to this day, Togashi shared a brand new update that reveals that a pivotal manga milestone has been passed, even with Gon and Killua continuing to be "MIA" in the Succession Contest Arc.

Yoshihiro Togashi's absence from what many consider to be his tour de force in his artistic career was a result of the injuries that he received thanks in part to his dedication to creating manga. As the artist revealed in a past social media posting, he can only draw in a very specific way moving forward, thanks to the back problems that he suffers on a regular basis following his long work in the industry. While Togashi hasn't revealed how many additional chapters he'll be working on, his commitment to returning to the Shonen franchise and weaving new stories that follow the universe of hunters should be applauded by anime fans worldwide.

Hunter x Hunter 400

Yoshihiro Togashi once again shared a new update on his Official Socia Media, revealing the big news that he has recently completed the four-hundredth chapter of Hunter x Hunter's manga, as the Succession Contest Arc continues giving the series some wild battles that threaten the world at large:

No400…完成。



半デジタル化での作業細分化は

作画外に費やす時間が多すぎて

完全に失敗でした。



模索中。 — 冨樫義博 (@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp) November 22, 2022

Hunter x Hunter's manga might have made a comeback, but the anime adaptation is still missing in action. Coming to an end with the Election Arc thanks to Studio Madhouse nearly a decade ago, there will be plenty of material to bring to the small screen should Togashi's work ever return to the anime format. Rest assured, should Togashi's popular series make its way to the anime format, there will be plenty of fans anxious to once again watch the hunters' universe unfold.

How have you felt about Hunter x Hunter's latest chapters? Do you think Gon and Killua will return shortly or will they continue to be absent from this latest SHonen arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the hunters.